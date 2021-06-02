Veterans suffer hearing loss at a higher rate than their peers

The American Academy of Audiology estimates that more than one million U.S. military veterans receive disability compensation for service-connected hearing loss. In fact, hearing loss is the number one service-connected disability amongst veterans, with former military members experiencing 30% greater hearing loss than the general population. Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF) and Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF) veterans alone experience even greater hearing loss than their non-military peers – nearly four times as much, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The most serious hearing damage amongst veterans comes from a new era of modern warfare — improvised explosive devices (IEDs), rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), and mortars — all of which fall well into the dangerous spectrum of the decibel scale but can also cause compounded auditory damage when coupled with a Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). Even non-deployed service members have the potential for exposure to damaging noise on a day-to-day basis such as aircraft taking off and landing, generators, weapons fire during training, machinery – and the list could go on.

While the military as a whole is becoming more vigilant about identifying post-service hearing loss through VA benefits eligibility exams or other medical screenings, not all veterans leave the military knowing how to get connected with practical solutions that meet their needs. Navigating life with hearing loss can be embarrassing for some veterans who may feel like they’re too young to need a hearing aid.

That’s where Eargo, a cutting-edge hearing solution brand, comes in. Eargo devices are not your typical hearing aids that first come to mind when you think of them. They’re virtually invisible inside your ear (no bulky or awkward external wires or battery packs), rechargeable, and are personalized through a smartphone app to give you a tailored hearing experience. Plus, they’re about half the price of other hearing aids on the market and can be purchased through financing options.

Eargo partners with the Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA) to bring affordable, top-rated hearing aids at a discounted price to AUSA members, federal employees, and military retirees experiencing mild to moderate high-frequency hearing loss. AUSA members, veterans, and active-duty members enjoy 20% off Eargo hearing aids, and federal employees and retirees may qualify to get Eargo at no cost, while military retirees can access Eargo through the VA. As an added benefit, you can order Eargo from home, with no hearing test required, and personalize your devices to meet your individual needs. You’ll also get customer support from licensed hearing professionals and audiologists, along with a 45-day return policy and a two-year warranty. It doesn’t get any easier than that!

If you think you may have hearing loss from your time in service, Eargo also offers online hearing checks — all you need is a pair of earbuds or headphones. Or check out their hearing loss FAQs to find out more about potential hearing loss.

If you’re a veteran struggling with hearing loss from your time in service, you definitely are not alone. Service-connected hearing loss is a more widespread issue than many veterans realize, and it can be a challenge not knowing where to turn for a practical solution that meets your needs. Fortunately, Eargo understands that accessing discreet, effective, and affordable hearing solutions is key to meeting the needs of service members and veterans.

This article is sponsored by Eargo.