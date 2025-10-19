Netflix releases trailer for Marine Corps documentary ‘Marines’

Netflix released its first look at a new documentary about the Marine Corps this past week, dropping the trailer for the show simply titled ‘Marines.’

The four-part documentary series will follow Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, based out of Okinawa, Japan. The entire documentary is set to stream on Nov. 10, coinciding with the United States Marine Corps’ 250th birthday. Watch the trailer here.

‘Marines’ was produced by Amblin Documentaries and Lucky 8 TV; Amblin helped make ‘Band of Brothers’ and ‘The Pacific.’ Sebastian Junger, the journalist and documentary filmmaker behind ‘Restrepo,’ is an executive producer. produced by Amblin Documentaries and Lucky 8 TV. Chelsea Yarnell, who directed parts of Netflix documentaries such as ‘Cheer,’ directs this series.

“Marines is a coming-of-age docuseries following the members of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), the US military’s ‘force in readiness’ in the Pacific,” Amblin’s own description of the series says. “With unparalleled access to the US Marine Corps, the series offers an inside look into the rigorous trainings and emotional moments of young Marines as they forge bonds while grappling with the complexities of life at sea.”

The trailer shows extensive training on land and sea along with traditional documentary-style interviews with what looks like Marines from a variety of roles and ranks, giving them a chance to talk about their experiences and bonds.

“We think too!” one Marine says in an interview in the trailer, after calling himself a “grunt.”



Based on the footage, the documentary team seems to have relatively extensive access inside military installations and ships and the ability to film a lot of exercises up close. The 31st MEU is one of the seven Marine Expeditionary Units and comprises more than 2,000 troops.

It’s the latest Marine Corps-focused show to land on Netflix. Earlier this fall Netflix released ‘Boots,’ a scripted show based on Greg Cope White’s memoir ‘The Pink Marine’ about his time as a gay man going through Marine Corps boot camp. That show received criticism from the Pentagon this week.

‘Marines’ streams on Netflix on Nov. 10.