It seems like everybody and their mother is making tactical survival gear for the apocalypse these days, and most of it isn’t any good. In a sea of coyote brown MOLLE products sold by fly-by-night companies, it’s comforting to spot something that actually offers something different. VSSL has been on a roll with clever kits for everything from campsites to first aid, and the company is currently offering a massive 40 percent off while the sale lasts.

Some of the products on sale include ones we have hands-on experience with. The VSSL Camp Supplies earned a place in my get-home bag after proving itself last winter. The VSSL Flask is an excellent companion for outdoor adventures and late-night cookouts (or any time of day, let’s be real). If those two are any indication, the rest of the company’s lineup is full of home runs.

Not familiar with VSSL? Portability is the name of the game. These aren’t meant to be all-inclusive survival kits; they’re meant to make an active, outdoorsy lifestyle a little more comfortable and a lot more stylish. They’re great at what they do and even better at being conversation starters. Normally, that comes at a pretty hefty price. Right now you can save 40 percent and live the good life without spending an arm and a leg.

Seller: VSSL The VSSL Camp Supplies kit is about the size of a Pringles can, but it includes 70 pieces of gear in a waterproof aluminum housing. Individual tins keep things like first aid equipment, fishing tackle, fire starters, and a wire saw organized and compact. A flashlight and compass are built into the caps for easy access. With VSSL’s build your own option, you can reorder individual supplies after you use them. Overall this kit is a great addition to a lightweight camping setup, your vehicle, or a get-home bag. At 40 percent off, it’s a no-brainer.

Seller: VSSL Once your campsite is established and the fire is crackling, it’s time to kick back with a drink. The VSSL flask makes any campfire cocktail more of an occasion with room for nine ounces of your favorite spirit and two pop-up shot glasses made from stainless steel. There’s a bottle opener, too, for more casual drinking. The aluminum tube is the same as you’d get from the Camp Supplies kit, as are the flashlight and compass built into the caps. Just because you’re in the wilderness doesn’t mean you can’t drink with class.

