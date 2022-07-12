You may have noticed that the idea of bugging out and putting some distance between yourself and the rest of the world sounds better all the time. The Marine Corps can’t seem to decide what it is, and New York City just published a handy-dandy nuclear fallout guide. That’s encouraging. Maybe having a plan beyond hiding out in your living room isn’t a bad idea. What you need is a rooftop tent, and we found one from Rugged Ridge on sale for $280 off –– but only today.

People who had the foresight to pack a bug-out bag are learning what overlanders have known for a long time: rooftop tents are the way to go. You can chuck your bag-o-goodies in the back of your truck or SUV and hit the road in minutes. When you find a good place to stop for the night, you have shelter and an elevated position that doesn’t take up any space in your vehicle. There are a few options out there, but the 344 owners who contributed to this tent’s 4.5-star rating on Amazon should give you confidence in this one.

The Rugged Ridge Outland rooftop tent folds open to reveal a three-person tent made from weather-resistant 600-denier nylon. There’s a ladder to get inside, windows to keep an eye on your surroundings, and a rainfly for added protection. There’s even a foam mattress that stays inside when the tent is folded away, which sounds a hell of a lot better than sleeping on the ground.

Of course, there’s also a chance you might enjoy camping in this roof tent even if the world doesn’t end. At this discounted price, it’ll pay for itself after three or four nights in a hotel.

I'm willing to bet that this rooftop tent is more spacious, comfortable, and durable than whatever you're camping in now. Add it to your truck or SUV to be ready for adventure ––– in all its forms. Right now, this tent is discounted from a regular price of $1,399.99 down to $1,119.99 for a savings of 20 percent.

