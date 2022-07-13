Well, the two-day all-American shopfest that is Amazon Prime Day has almost come to a close, and chances are you’ve managed to sneak a solid deal on a great piece of gear and tech. That’s great and all, but we’d be remiss if we didn’t take some time to research some of the best EDC knives currently available for deep discounts on Amazon.

Here at Task & Purpose, we know the value of a solid knife for your EDC or go bag, and we’re always on the lookout for the latest and greatest blades to show off to our readers. Prime Day is no different, and while some of these knives aren’t explicitly on sale to mark Amazon’s shopping holiday, they’re still worth your time — and, with any luck, your money.

Take a look below at some of the best EDC knife deals currently available on Amazon. Go forth and cut things!

Check out more great Amazon Prime Day deals handpicked by The Gear Locker team here.

1 Gerber Paraframe Trio See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE We’re big fans of the Gerber Paraframe I here at Task & Purpose, a knife that our gear reviewer declared “provides the everyman with an inexpensive EDC blade that provides both decent quality and minimal weight.” Now, for just over $40, you can score not only the Paraframe I, but its big and little brothers, the Paraframe II and Paraframe Mini. There’s a reason Gerber touts the Paraframe I as a “#1 seller,” and this trio of knives is a deal that absolutely can’t be beat.

2 Gerber 06 FAST Tanto See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE A knife our gear reviewer dubbed “the unofficial knife of Operation Enduring Freedom,” the Gerber FAST 06’s spring-assisted configuration tanto blade is a worthy addition to any active-duty U.S. service member’s kit. With a serrated blade and G-10 handle, this folder is highly rated among both service members and civilians (at least, if Amazon’s ratings are any indication), and it’s currently on sale for 40% off. Add one to your inventory today; you never know when you might need it next.

3 Benchmade Barrage 580-2 See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Benchmade is known for its relatively high-quality knives, but a $250 price tag might make even the most avid collector a bit squeamish in their hunt for a standard pocket knife. Luckily, the Benchmade Barrage — highly rated for its drop-point CPM-S30V stainless steel blade and AXIS Assist opening mechanism — is currently available for a 20% discount at just a hair under $200. Sure, it’s not the cheapest blade in the bunch, but it’ll certainly serve you well for a long time after purchase.

4 Cold Steel Recon 1 Tanto See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Cold Steel makes some of the most unusual knives on the market, but the Recon 1 may be it’s most standard — and, in turn, reliable — offering that’s deeply discounted on Amazon for Prime Day. Made with CPM-S35VN steel and featuring the company’s Tri-Ad lock, this half-serrated tanto blade is a favorite among military and law enforcement users for a reason. Even better: it’s currently marked down 55 percent from $176.99 to just $79.99.

5 Cold Steel AD-10 See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Billed as “a high-performance folding knife that wont draw unwanted attention,” the AD-10 tactical folding knife is a reliable Cold Steel offering designed to take whatever the world throws at it. Featuring a sub-4-inch ultra wide ground S35VN steel blade that terminates in a durable drop point, the AD-10 “delivers unprecedented cutting, shearing, and piercing power.” Normally priced at $239.99 on Amazon, it’s currently available for 46 percent off at a price of $129.75.

6 Cold Steel Finn Wolf See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE The Cold Steel Finn Wolf is a folding knife that thinks it’s a fixed blade, which is why it made our list of the best bushcraft knives: “A stainless steel knife with a healthy 3.5-inch blade that fits in the user’s pocket as easily as any other folding knife, the Finn Wolf is still capable of handling any task with that of a fixed blade of equivalent blade length.” Oh, and did we mention that it’s on sale for 54 percent off, down from $64.99 to $29.59, on Amazon right now? ‘Nuff said.

7 Kershaw Barricade See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Let’s be real: the world is a dangerous place, and everyone should keep a reliable rescue knife in their glove box, tool box, or backpack at all times. If you’re shopping on a budget, the bright orange-handled Kershaw Barricade might be a fine addition to your emergency kit with its carbide-tipped glass breaker and seatbelt cutter. Listed at $39.99 on Amazon, the Barricade is currently available at 26 percent off for $29.74.

8 Spyderco Delica 4 Lightweight See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE We previously declared the Spyderco Delica 4 Lightweight one of the best pocket knives on the market, and with good reason: as our gear reviewer wrote at the time, “few knives combine price, performance, and ‘carryability'” like this versatile 2.5-oz knife. This iteration, currently on sale at 21 percent off for just $98.46, features a black VG-10 steel flat saber-ground with a stronger tip and larger 13mm opening hole for easy opening. Pick one up now and see why it’s one of the best of the best.

9 Kizer Mini Sheepdog See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE The Kizer Mini Sheepdog isn’t the prettiest knife on the list, but it’s definitely one of the most distinctive. Weighing juust 3.17 ounces and measuring 2.6 inches, this compact blade makes for a fine utility knife, so far that our gear reviewer called it “one of the mightiest inexpensive knives you’ll ever carry.” The 154CM stainless steel takes a razor sharpe edge and the textured G-10 scales make for a consistent grip. Get one for 20 percent off for just $52.20 while you can.

10 BONUS: Gerber LMF II Infantry Knife See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE OK, the Gerber LMF II Infantry Knife isn’t necessarily what we’d call an ‘EDC’ knife, but this deal is too good to pass up: for just $109.95 (down 19 percent from $135) you can own what one of our gear reviewers called one of the best survival knives on the market that “checks the most boxes in terms of use.” There’s a reason it’s so popular among U.S. military personnel; pick one up for a deep discount today and find out why.

Amazon Prime Day deals from The Gear Locker

Task & Purpose and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Learn more about our product review process.