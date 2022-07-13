If you’ve read our guide to binge-watching movies on deployment and still want more, allow me to refer you to one of the greatest movie franchises of all time: James Bond. The suave British spy has appeared in 24 movies since “Dr. No” was released in 1962, and you can buy every single one for $59.99. That’s cheaper than renting them individually, folks. Better yet, we found a smoking hot deal on a 55-inch TV so you can enjoy 007’s exploits in lifelike detail. Get the popcorn ready!

Check out more great Amazon Prime Day deals handpicked by The Gear Locker team here.

1 James Bond 24-Film Collection See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Don’t miss a single second of Bond action. Get every chase scene, every gadget, every pun, and every romantic encounter for just about half price.

2 Samsung 55-Inch QLED TV See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE This cutting-edge TV converts everything you see into 4K. Its screen reduces glare and increases detail. The speakers adjust to the on-screen action to deliver sound in a way that puts you in the middle of the action. Best of all, you won’t pay $1,697.99; you’ll only pay $997.99 on Prime Day.

3 Mueller Popcorn Maker See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Now you can get movie theater popcorn every time you start one of your new James Bond movies, thanks to this little guy. Pop plain kernels for a healthier snack, or add butter and seasoning for flavor once it’s done. Right now you can save 44 percent and pay just $16.79 while the Prime Day deals last.

Amazon Prime Day deals from The Gear Locker

Task & Purpose and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Learn more about our product review process.