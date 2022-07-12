Tactical gloves have a tough job to do. They need to be tough enough to protect your hands from concertina wire, broken glass, and red-hot metal. They also need to be delicate enough to allow precise manipulation of your weapon, comms devices, and other gear. Service members have been reaching for Mechanix gloves since before tactical gloves were a thing, and the brand is still one of the best in the business.

These Mechanix tactical gloves use a rugged, faux leather palm to protect your hands from whatever the battlefield throws at them. The material is also touch-sensitive, so you can use your phone or other touchscreen devices without pulling your gloves off. The outer portion, by contrast, is made from breathable mesh to keep your hands cool and dry. Take your pick from black, gray, coyote brown, Multicam, and woodland camouflage fabric. Check Mechanix’s sizing guide on the Amazon product page to make sure your gloves fit, well, like a glove.

Amazon shoppers give these gloves a 4.7-star rating after more than 22,000 reviews, citing comfort, value, and durability.

“Excellent gloves, well made, nice grip surface to shoot my full-size 9mm,” one owner wrote. “Usually buy large gloves but went with Mechanix Wear hand size chart online and ordered the medium and voila! They fit perfectly. Unlike a few other comments, the thermal plastic rubber velcro closures are very limber, well made, and unobtrusive. Don’t even know they are there. Good dexterity which should get better as I break them in. Very pleased with [my] purchase and [the] gloves are very modestly priced and top-notch. Will certainly buy more.”

Whether you’re upgrading your military gear, outfitting your range bag, or prepping a go-bag for the end of times, these Mechanix tactical gloves are a solid choice.

Task & Purpose and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Learn more about our product review process.