Air Force F-16 pilot awarded Silver Star for actions in the Middle East

An Air Force officer who led a squadron of F-16s in multiple combat missions in the Middle East over the last year was awarded the Silver Star for his actions.

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach presented the honor to Lt. Col. William “Skate” Parks on Wednesday, Nov. 26. Parks earned the award, the nation’s third-highest for valor, for combat operations earlier this year while commanding the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron in the skies over Yemen.

Parks, who was also awarded the Bronze Star at the same event, was serving as mission commander in early 2025, in charge of 21 aircraft targeting sites in Yemen. During that same operation, he was one of four F-16 pilots in that group focused on taking out enemy air defenses. According to the Air Force’s release today, Parks found himself in range of air defenses in the Yemeni capital of Sana’a. He spent 15 minutes defending against surface-to-air missiles and dodging artillery fire. While still over Houthi territory, and having burned through high amounts of fuel, he then called in refueling tankers, which provided emergency assistance to him and another pilot.

“[Parks’] courageous and steadfast actions directly contributed to the survival of his wingman and himself,” his Silver Star citation said.

Parks, who has since left the 480th Fighter Squadron, was in command of the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron when it deployed for more than half a year to the Middle East. The F-16s arrived in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in October 2024, following fighting between Iran and Israel. As Air & Space Forces Magazine noted that the squadron has some of the most advanced F-16s in the Air Force, which specialize in taking out air defense systems. Parks commanded a force of 56 airmen and 12 F-16s as they helped the U.S.-led operations against Houthi forces in and around Yemen, including Operation Prosperity Guardian and its successor Operation Rough Rider.

“After hearing Skate’s story, his leadership, decisive action, and skill in the face of danger, I absolutely believe he deserves this honor,” Wilsbach said. “Recognizing valor in combat matters, and it is a privilege to serve alongside warfighters like him.”

The Air Force release did not specify the exact dates or engagements Parks flew in — Task & Purpose reached out for additional details on his actions — but the operations listed and the general timeline suggest the action took part during combat operations over Yemen. The New York Times previously reported that in the first month of Operation Rough Rider several F-16s and a F-35 fighter jet were nearly hit by anti-air defenses over the “enemy’s capital”; U.S. forces regularly struck the Yemeni capital of Sana’a during this time period.

An Air Force F-16 flies over the CENTCOM area of responsibility in November 2024. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Rosado.

According to the announcement, he “personally defended against five deadly surface-to-air missile engagements targeting his aircraft.” The 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron is credited with 108 total aerial victories against cruise missiles and one-away attack drones while deployed. According to the Air Force, Parks also personally took out six aerial targets that were targeting the USS Harry S. Truman. The military previously revealed Air Force fighter jets had launched intercept missions to protect the aircraft carrier from 11 drones and a ballistic missile in March, a day after American strikes on Houthis resumed following a weeks-long pause.

U.S. Air Force pilots saw extensive action in the Middle East throughout 2024 and 2025, taking part in air intercept operations as fighting repeatedly broke out between Iran and Israel. In April 2024, pilots from the 494th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron and 335th Fighter Squadron racked up a number of kills against drones and missiles during “dozens of engagements” during one incident, which the Air Force later called its largest air-to-air enemy action in more than five decades. Many of those pilots were awarded Distinguished Flying Crosses, Bronze Stars and one Silver Star.