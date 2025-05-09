Hegseth orders sweeping force structure changes for the military

Happy Friday! You may have noticed there was no Pentagon Rundown last week. That’s because I was at the Modern Day Marine exhibition in Washington, D.C., writing about various topics, including the Marine Corps’ efforts to repair and refurbish its barracks.

As always, it’s been busy, and some of the biggest news has been Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s recent announcements about reshaping the military. On Monday, Hegseth announced that he had ordered a cut of at least 20% of active-duty four-star positions and National Guard general officers.

The second phase of Hegseth’s plan calls for an additional 10% reduction of general and flag officers throughout the Defense Department as part of changes to the Unified Command Plan, which assigns missions and responsibilities to the combatant commands, Hegseth said in a video posted on X on Monday.

“We’re going to shift resources from bloated headquarters elements to our warfighters,” Hegseth said in the video.

Reducing the number of general and flag officers was one of the recommendations in Project 2025, a policy blueprint released by the conservative Heritage Foundation think tank in Washington, D.C., prior to last year’s election. The project’s chapter about the Defense Department says that although the military currently has more generals and admirals than during World War II, “the actual battlefield experience of this officer corps is at an all-time low.” It also claimed that previous presidential administrations had promoted officers “for reasons other than their warfighting prowess.”

The Pentagon has implemented several other proposals in Project 2025, including reinstating troops who were separated for refusing to get vaccinated for COVID-19 with back pay, trying to separate transgender service members, and abolishing diversity equity and inclusion offices and staff.

In a separate move, Hegseth has directed the Army to restructure itself, and that includes consolidating commands. The force structure changes that Hegseth ordered in an April 30 memo include merging U.S. Army North and U.S. Army South into a single headquarters, combining Army Futures Command and Training and Doctrine Command into a single entity, and divesting “outdated formations, including select armor and aviation units.” The memo did not specify which units.

In my nearly 20 years as a defense reporter, I’ve seen the military expand rapidly during the Iraq war, only to undergo draconian personnel and funding cuts as part of sequestration. Once again, the military is in a state of flux, this time as it prepares to deter and — if necessary — fight China. As things currently stand, change is the only constant, so it’s a safe bet that more efforts to transform the military are coming.

And on that note, here’s your weekly rundown.

Thank you for reading and have a great weekend!

Jeff Schogol