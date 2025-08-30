Navy warships amass near Venezuela

The guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie is en route to the southern Caribbean near Venezuela, a Navy official confirmed to Task & Purpose on Saturday. It is the latest in several Navy ships deployed to the region this month in a buildup of American forces.

The USS Lake Erie, a Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser, was spotted passing through the Panama Canal by reporters from Agence France-Presse on Friday night, heading to the Caribbean. It is set to join three Aegis-class guided-missile destroyers and the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group already in the waters near Venezuela. Those ships and the Marine Expeditionary Unit onboard the ARG were deployed as part of an anti-drug trafficking operation. P-8 surveillance planes are also operating in the Caribbean.

CBS also reported that the nuclear powered fast-attack submarine the USS Newport News is en route to join the other vessels operating in the region.

The United States has made no outward thread of invasion against Venezuela, but the Trump administration repeatedly accused Maduro of heading the drug trafficking group Cartel de los Soles. In July the Department of the Treasury listed the group, whose name translates to Cartel of the Suns, as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, the latest cartel to be designated as such. Earlier in August Trump directed the Pentagon to draw up military options to potentially use against drug cartels, per multiple reports. The plans met with criticism by leaders, including Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who warned against deploying U.S. troops into Mexico.

Earlier this week Maduro ordered thousands of troops to the border with Colombia for anti drug trafficking operations. Colombia also deployed thousands of its own forces to the border. Maduro also ordered the deployment of ships and drones to the coast. On Thursday, he denounced the potential of an American invasion, saying there was “no way” U.S. forces could do so.

Beyond the missiles aboard the destroyers and cruisers, the amassing U.S. Navy ships include a large aerial and ground force. The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group departed for the southern Caribbean earlier this month but was forced to return to port in Norfolk to avoid Hurricane Erin, which hit the western Atlantic. The ARG comprises the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship the USS Iwo Jima and two San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ships the USS Fort Lauderdale and USS San Antonio, plus the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit. The roughly 4,500 strong force of sailors and Marines also come with several aircraft operated by Marines, including AH-1Z Cobras and AV-8B Harriers.