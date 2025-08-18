4,500 Marines and sailors deploy to Caribbean for anti-cartel mission

The Navy and Marine Corps deployed thousands of sailors and Marines to the southern Caribbean on Friday in support of anti-drug cartel operations.

The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group and the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit set sail out of Naval Station Norfolk on Aug. 14. The force includes more than 4,500 sailors and Marines on three ships: The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship, the USS Iwo Jima, and San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ships the USS San Antonio and USS Fort Lauderdale.

The Navy described it as a “regularly scheduled deployment” and did not specify where it would be heading or for what purpose.

However, Reuters and CNN both reported, citing defense officials familiar with the operation, that the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) is heading to the southern Caribbean as part of anti-drug trafficking efforts. The Iwo Jima ARG and the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are part of a wider repositioning of air and naval forces to the waters around Latin America in a show of force. In addition to the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group’s ships and air power — including F-35B fighter jets and rotary aircraft — P-8 Poseidon spy planes, a submarine, and a warship are set to head to the region as part of that effort, per Reuters.

A defense official familiar with the situation confirmed those reports to Task & Purpose.

“The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group/22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (ARG/MEU) provides a flexible sea-based Marine Air Ground Task Force (MAGTF) capable of conducting amphibious operations and designated special operations to meet Combatant Commander’s requirements,” a Marine official said in a statement to Task & Purpose when asked about the nature of the deployment.

As USNI News noted, this is the first time an amphibious ready group with embarked Marines has deployed since December. The area is currently in hurricane season, with the Category 4 Hurricane Erin moving north through the area. It’s unclear if that will delay or impact the journey to the southern Caribbean.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump signed a directive ordering the Pentagon to come up with options for military action against drug cartels that have been designated as foreign terrorist organizations, according to multiple reports. It is unclear if the Iwo Jima ARG and 22nd MEU have specific operations to conduct or will be in the area simply as a show of force and contingency.