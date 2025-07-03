Navy identifies special warfare sailor killed while parachuting

Navy officials have identified the sailor killed in a parachute accident on Tuesday as Special Warfare Boat Operator 2nd class Noah Tobin.

Assigned to Special Boat Team 20, Tobin was killed while taking part in a parachute training event in Porterville, California, a Naval Special Warfare spokesperson said.

Tobin was attending the Naval Parachute Course that is run by the Naval Special Warfare Advanced Training Command at the time of his death, the spokesperson said. The command has temporarily paused parachute training to conduct a safety standdown.

The cause of the accident is unknown and investigators are looking into the incident.

Special warfare boat operators are the full-time crew of the specialized watercraft the Navy uses for it special operations teams, including clandestine maritime insertions and extractions. Along with driving and maintaining the boats, main regularly train in tactical skills including parachuting.

Tobin enlisted in the Navy in October 2021 and attended Navy Basic Special Warfare Training at Coronado, California from December 2021 to November 2023, according to his official record.

“We mourn the loss of our sailor, and our thoughts are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time,” the spokesperson said. “Naval Special Warfare is providing grief counseling and assistance to the sailor’s family and teammates.”

