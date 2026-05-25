US forces strike Iranian boats, launch sites in Bandar Abbas

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U.S. forces carried out attacks on multiple Iranian targets along the Persian Gulf Monday night, in what U.S. Central Command called “self-defense strikes.”

“U.S. forces conducted self-defense strikes in southern Iran today to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces,” CENTCOM spokesperson Capt. Tim Hawkins said in a statement. “Targets included missile launch sites and Iranian boats attempting to emplace mines. U.S. Central Command continues to defend our forces while using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire.”

Monday evening Iranian media reported several explosions at Bandar Abbas and in nearby areas. The city, located on the Persian Gulf, is one Iran’s main ports.

It’s unclear how many people were killed in the strikes, or how many Iranian launchers were destroyed. Iran’s Mehr News Agency said the situation in the city is “completely under control.” CENTCOM did not specify what threats prompted the strikes, or if they were done by aircraft or navy ships.

The U.S. and Iran both maintain blockades of the Strait of Hormuz, with both navies having had standoffs since. The US has shot down Iranian drones in the waters around the strait, and have stopped dozens of ships, including seizing some by force.

Monday’s attacks are the first direct strikes on Iran in weeks, following the start of a tense ceasefire in April. The United States and Iran remain in negotiations on ending the war. President Donald Trump said earlier on Monday that negotiations with Iran are “proceeding nicely.”