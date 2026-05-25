US forces strike Iranian boats, launch sites in Bandar Abbas

Central Command said that the attacks were done in self defense in response to “threats posed by Iranian forces.”

By Nicholas Slayton

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An F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 41, makes an arrested landing on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during Operation Epic Fury, March 29, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo)
A F/A-18F Super Hornet with Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 41 lands on the USS Abraham Lincoln during Operation Epic Fury. Navy photo.

U.S. forces carried out attacks on multiple Iranian targets along the Persian Gulf Monday night, in what U.S. Central Command called “self-defense strikes.”

“U.S. forces conducted self-defense strikes in southern Iran today to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces,” CENTCOM spokesperson Capt. Tim Hawkins said in a statement. “Targets included missile launch sites and Iranian boats attempting to emplace mines. U.S. Central Command continues to defend our forces while using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire.”

Monday evening Iranian media reported several explosions at Bandar Abbas and in nearby areas. The city, located on the Persian Gulf, is one Iran’s main ports.

It’s unclear how many people were killed in the strikes, or how many Iranian launchers were destroyed. Iran’s Mehr News Agency said the situation in the city is “completely under control.” CENTCOM did not specify what threats prompted the strikes, or if they were done by aircraft or navy ships. 

The U.S. and Iran both maintain blockades of the Strait of Hormuz, with both navies having had standoffs since. The US has shot down Iranian drones in the waters around the strait, and have stopped dozens of ships, including seizing some by force.

Monday’s attacks are the first direct strikes on Iran in weeks, following the start of a tense ceasefire in April. The United States and Iran remain in negotiations on ending the war. President Donald Trump said earlier on Monday that negotiations with Iran are “proceeding nicely.”

 

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Nicholas Slayton

Contributing Editor

Nicholas Slayton is a Contributing Editor for Task & Purpose. In addition to covering breaking news, he writes about history, shipwrecks, and the military’s hunt for unidentified anomalous phenomenon (formerly known as UFOs).