Veterans caught up in mass federal layoffs — and the smoke hasn’t cleared

Several of you wrote in to express concern about how veterans are affected by the thousands of recent layoffs at federal agencies, including the Department of Veterans Affairs as part of an ongoing effort by the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, to streamline the government. Since veterans make up roughly 30% of the more than 2.2 million people who work for the federal government, the veteran community has likely been hit hard by these mass firings, national commander for Veterans of Foreign Wars, Al Lipphardt wrote in a recent statement.

Paralyzed Veterans of America issued a statement on Wednesday that it is concerned about how the cuts to the VA will affect the agency’s research projects. “Research focused on veterans, particularly those with catastrophic disabilities like SCI/D [spinal cord injury or disorder], has changed the world for the better,” the statement says. “It has improved and even saved the lives of countless veterans and other Americans.”

The long-term consequences of the cuts to the VA are unclear. Few specifics have been released from the VA about the more than 2,400 employees recently dismissed from the department. It is also unclear which programs and contracts the VA intends to cut or scale back. That is why it is so important that we hear directly from the people impacted by these recent decisions, whether they are VA employees, owners of veteran-run businesses contracted through the VA, or veterans who rely on these programs.

If you are a veteran who has been terminated from the VA or another federal agency, or you know people who have been, please feel free to email me at schogol@taskandpurpose.com to let us know which stories the veteran community needs to know about.

