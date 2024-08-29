New Tinker Air Force Base motto immediately lampooned by airmen, veterans

Airmen assigned to Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma have a new mantra meant to inspire esprit de corps: Tinker Strong!

“Members of the 72nd Air Base Wing are encouraged to say ‘Tinker Strong’ as a way of greeting individuals as they come through the gate or supporting customers within their work centers,” officials from the base told Task & Purpose. “The statement provides members on base a reminder that we are united and stronger together.”

But to many commenters on the unofficial Air Force subreddit — an online smoke pit for service members and veterans — the “Tinker Strong” mantra has been about as popular as the service’s infamous 1990s dress uniform, briefly adopted under Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Merrill McPeak, which was quickly discarded.

The subreddit page includes several memes lampooning the mantra, including one that shows a version of Tinkerbell on steroids, another with Bart Simpson wearing a security forces airman’s blue beret reluctantly saying “Tinker Strong” in front of his classmates, and one with the Matt Damon puppet from Team America: World Police wearing an Airman Battle Uniform patrol cap with the caption “Tinker Strong!”

“I’m sorry but ‘Tinker Strong’ just sounds like apes saying it in my head,” one commenter wrote along with a picture of Caesar from War for the Planet of the Apes.

“I hope the base clinic bathroom where they collect urine samples posts a sign ‘Tinkle Strong!’” another commenter posted.

In a news release on Thursday, the 72nd Air Base Wing elaborated on what message its leadership was hoping to send with the new mantra.

“‘Tinker Strong’” is a direct product of Great Power Competition,” the news release says. “The mantra stands to provide members on base with a collective and common, mission-focused statement that is a daily reminder of the base-wide objective of wartime operational mission readiness.”

The mantra “Tinker Strong” is also meant to allow airmen assigned to Tinker to promote resilience, demonstrate readiness, and amplify the warrior ethos, the news release says.

“This is what we signed up for,” Col. Abby Ruscetta, installation and 72nd Air Base Wing commander, said in a statement. “Whether you’re in the uniform, a civilian or have any tie to the installation and its success, the time is now to come together and prepare to fight and win. We are united through our missions, and we are stronger together. Tinker Strong!”

