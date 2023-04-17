We all know Keanu Reeves is a badass on screen, but did you know the guy famous for John Wick and The Matrix is pretty legit offscreen too?

Just check out this YouTube video shows the 51-year-old action star tearing through a 3-gun relay drill, and looking operator as fuck with a full beard and baseball cap.

Looks like Keanu has actual John Wick gunfighting skills — at least on the range, anyway.

The video by Taran Tactical is aptly titled “Keanu shredding” and was uploaded to YouTube on March 3, 2016. While his face is not entirely visible in the video, another clip shows Reeves and Jessica Hook, a professional shooter, at the same range wearing the same clothes.

For a guy whose early career consisted of him saying “whoa” a lot and continuously brushing long hair out of his bewildered face, it’s hard to imagine him actually running through a shooting drill with a rifle, handgun, and shotgun in under a minute. But he does. He even manages to put two or three rounds into each of the targets, at one point throat-punching a dummy before unloading with his pistol. Not bad, Baba Yaga.

Note: A previous version of this story was published on March 4, 2016.