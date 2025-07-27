Army cadet dies during training at Fort Knox

A U.S. Army ROTC cadet died this past week while training at Fort Knox, the Army announced.

Cadet Neil Edara, 22, died on Thursday, July 24 after becoming unresponsive during land navigation training. He was there as part of the Army’s ROTC Cadet Summer Training (CST), an annual program that brings in thousands of trainees to the Kentucky base.

After being found unresponsive, Edara was given medical attention on the scene and transported via helicopter from Fort Knox to the University of Louisville. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The cause of death is being investigated, U.S. Army Cadet Command said. Training was not paused as a result of Edara’s death, although the Army said that counseling is available for cadets in the wake of his passing. No other details on the incident were provided.

Edara was a college student at Rutgers University and joined the ROTC program in 2021, set to graduate in 2026. He was also a part-time emergency medical technician, per his LinkedIn page.

“Cadet Edara was one of the most dedicated and promising young leaders I’ve had the privilege to know,” Lt. Col. Timothy Sorensen, a professor of military science at Rutgers University, said in Army Cadet Command’s announcement. “His calm collected demeanor and unwavering commitment to excellence left a lasting impact on everyone around him. His loss is deeply felt across the entire ROTC and Rutgers community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

The ROTC Cadet Summer Training program is a multi-week course held at Fort Knox, covering basic combat skills, land navigation and small-unit exercises.

Edara is the latest Army trainee to die this year. In April, a trainee assigned to Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment was “found deceased during training” at Fort Jackson. The soldier was there for basic training. The Army initiated a 48-hour training standdown after his death.