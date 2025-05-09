Army identifies soldier who died during basic training at Fort Jackson

A 22-year-old soldier who died last month during basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, has been identified as Pvt. Gabriel Perez, Army officials have announced.

Perez, of Anchorage, Alaska, died on April 24 while assigned to Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment, a Fort Jackson news release says.

One of the Army’s main training sites, Fort Jackson announced last month that a basic combat training soldier had been “found deceased during training.” His unit held a 48-hour training stand down following his death.

No further information was immediately available about Perez’s death, which is under investigation.

“We extend our condolences during this difficult time to all who knew Pvt. Perez,” Fort Jackson’s commander, Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood said in a statement. “All available resources are being provided to his family and teammates, and we encourage anyone who is struggling to reach out for help.”

Roughly 50% of all soldiers and about 60% of all women who enter the Army are trained at Fort Jackson, according to the installation’s website.

Last spring, another soldier died at Fort Jackson while she was beginning basic training. Pfc. Veronica L. Wynn became unresponsive during the “structured and disciplined pickup,” when trainees arrive at their unit to meet their drill sergeants and company leadership.

