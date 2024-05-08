Two Army aviators were injured when their AH-64 Apache helicopter was involved in a mishap on Tuesday at Fort Riley, Kansas, said Lt. Col. Jefferson Grimes, a spokesman for the Army’s 1st Infantry Division.

“The crew is receiving all necessary medical treatment,” Grimes told Task & Purpose. “They are in stable condition.”

Apache helicopters have a crew of two soldiers: a pilot to fly the aircraft and a second flyer to operate the weapons systems.

Tuesday’s incident occurred during the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade’s gunnery training on Fort Riley. No information was immediately available about the circumstances of the crash.

“As this is currently under investigation, we cannot release additional details,” Grimes said.

Military.com first reported about the mishap on Wednesday.

The crash is the latest in a rapid series of flying mishaps for Army pilots. Army officials announced in April that all aviation units would be required to undergo mandatory training to reinforce basic flying skills following 12 crashes in the past six months that had killed nine soldiers and one Border Patrol agent.

At the time, 11 helicopters and one C-12 fixed-wing aircraft have crashed since October,

Brig. Gen. Jon Byrom, commanding general of the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center, told reporters during an April 10 roundtable.

By comparison, the Army recorded nine Class A Mishaps – which involve the loss of life or at least $2.5 million in damage – for all Fiscal Year 2023.

“We understand how to train ourselves,” Maj. Gen. Walter T. Rugen, director of Army aviation, said at the roundtable. “We understand what the standards are, and we just want to make sure everybody is aware of those standards and then they’re performing to standard.”

