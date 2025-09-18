Helicopter from Joint Base Lewis-McChord crashes

A military helicopter from Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington crashed on Wednesday night, said Scot Keith, a spokesman for the base.

No information was immediately available about how many service members were aboard the helicopter at the time, what their status is, or what type of helicopter went down.

The crash took place about 9 p.m. local time in a rural area Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Keith said in a statement.

“This remains a developing situation, and no additional details are available at this time,” Keith said.

Thurston County Sheriff Office deputies have located what is believed to be the scene of the crash, the sheriff’s office wrote in a Thursday Facebook post.

“We have been advised that the military lost contact with a helicopter in the area, and we are working closely with JBLM [Joint Base Lewis-McChord] to deploy any resources needed to assist,” the Facebook post says.

This is a developing news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.