Army grooming standards and hairstyles get more strict under new orders

The Army is tightening its standards for soldiers’ hairstyles.

The service issued a directive Monday to “remove ambiguity” in previous and expired notices that cover appearance and grooming standards, officials said in a statement. Soldiers will have 30 days to comply with the new policies and “make an appointment and see a professional to make changes,” they added.

The rules will be enforced by commanders and noncommissioned officers via “on-the-spot” corrections, according to the directive.

“This definitive guidance gives leaders the tools they need to do just that. You don’t have to memorize it, but you should know what right looks like,” Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Weimer said in a statement.

A new Army directive tightens hair rules for all soldiers and emphasizes “natural” makeup looks and simpler nails and jewelry. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Baltz.

In the previous AR 670-1 regulation, men were allowed to have haircuts that were described as “neatly groomed,” or “neat and conservative.” New updates now prescribe a very precise length and style. Men should have “tapered or faded” haircuts that are “evenly blended around sides and back” with a maximum of 2 inches in length on top and 1 inch on the sides and back of their head, according to a fact sheet provided by the Army. Hairstyles with locs, braids or twists are prohibited for men.

“Only shaved or closely cut hair on the back of the neck may touch the collar of the uniform,” according to the directive.

The Army directive notes that soldiers are required to have “natural” shades of hair color and that both men and women can opt for fully shaved heads. For women, the new directive gets even more detailed on how women can wear their hair short or long.

For instance, women with shorter hair are no longer allowed to have “asymmetrical” cuts and styles. The new guidance also clarifies the maximum length that women can wear their hair as 6 inches “from top of collar” instead of the previous “vague guidance” that said soldiers’ hair should not go past the shoulder blades, according to Sgt. Maj. Kissta DiGregorio, a spokesperson with the sergeant major of the Army’s office.

Ponytails have come and gone for women in the Army with medium and long hair and with the latest update, women are allowed to wear ponytails (with or without a braid) with their combat and PT uniforms, but not in their dress uniform. Ponytails also have to be “centered at the back of the head and positioned horizontally in line with the top of the ears when viewed from the side,” according to the directive.

For women who sport braids, locs, twists, and cornrows in their hair, they must be “uniformly styled to ensure a cohesive appearance.” Their hair can be worn as a single ponytail or in two braids “equal in length and width” and is a maximum of 2 inches wide, according to the directive. The braids or braided ponytails “cannot be worn over the shoulder or pulled in front of the body.”

The new policy also tamps down on a growing makeup trend and prohibits women from wearing lip liner without a medical exemption. Women are only allowed to wear clear or skin-toned lip gloss, according to the fact sheet.

Beyond the new additions to soldier grooming rules, the new Army directive also includes specific standards that were part of previous regulations, emphasizing a more “natural look” when it comes to areas like makeup and nail length. Men are still not allowed to wear any makeup, unless allowed by a medical waiver and women who wear it have to keep it to a “conservative application” that matches their “natural complexion.” Another standard that previously existed but was reemphasized with the directive coincides with new Air Force grooming standards that prohibit the use of eyelash extensions, with the exception of a waiver to address natural lash loss.

Women are allowed to wear rounded or square-shaped nails up to a quarter-inch in length with clear polish. Men, on the other hand, have to have their nails trimmed to not extend past their fingertips and are not authorized to wear any nail polish, including clear polish, unless they have a medical exemption.

“Given the nature of maintenance for and other physically demanding military occupational specialties, nails can easily become dirty. Soldiers will keep nails at a practical length to avoid snagging on tools or safety equipment,” the directive states.

Women are allotted specific earring choices while wearing their dress and combat uniforms — but only one in each ear — and include: gold, silver, diamond, or pearl studs. Men are not allowed to wear earrings.

“The decision process included many senior leaders with differing backgrounds and experiences. Medical professionals provided their guidance on options for medical exemptions, officials said in a statement accompanying the regulation changes. “This was truly an informed decision.”

The directive also references updates to the service’s fitness program, which were released last week, that removed body fat composition reviews for soldiers who ace their Army Fitness Test with a score of at least 465.