Marine veteran wounded in Trump assassination attempt

Marine veteran David Dutch was one of two people injured in Saturday’s attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, a news release from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania says.

The Marine Corps League of Pennsylvania posted a message on its Facebook page on Sunday that said Dutch was listed in critical condition after being shot in the liver and chest. The message, which has since been redacted, also said that Dutch was in a medically-induced coma and about to undergo a second surgery.

Dutch is currently serving as commandant of Westmoreland County Marines Detachment #1416, Marine Corps League of Pennsylvania Commandant and CEO Warren Griffin said in a statement on Monday.

“Our immediate support continues for David and his family as he continues his recovery from this attack,” Griffin said in the statement. “We offer solace for David and his family along with eternal thoughts and prayers for all the victims of this tragedy.”

Dutch, of New Kensington, Pennsylvania, served in the Marine Corps from January 1986 to 1992 as an 0351 Infantry Assaultman, taking part in Operations Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm from August 1990 to March 1991, according to his service record, which was provided to Task & Purpose.

His military awards include the Combat Action Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, two National Defense Service Medals, and the Southwest Asia Service Medal. His last duty assignment was with 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines at Camp Pendleton, California.

A relative of Dutch’s who answered the phone on Monday told Task & Purpose that his family expected to issue a public statement in the next day or two.

Trump had blood visible in his right ear after Saturday’s attempt on his life at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Investigators have identified the suspected gunman as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, who had no ties to the U.S. military.

James Copenhaver, 74, was also wounded in Saturday’s shooting. A third victim was killed: Corey Comperatore, 50.

