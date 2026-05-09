Marines set up new rotational force in Alaska

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The Marine Corps is establishing a new rotational force for Alaska, part of a wider expansion into the Arctic and in preparation for cold-weather missions.

The Marine Corps announced “Campaign – Alaska” on Saturday, a new initiative that will give the service a permanent presence in the northernmost state and expand training in what Gen. Eric Smith, commandant of the Marine Corps, called “a region of growing strategic importance.” The largest part of the effort is the creation of Marine Rotational Force – Alaska.

“The Marine Corps must be prepared to operate and win in its extreme conditions. MRF – Alaska and SALT – Alaska are critical to ensuring our Marines are forward postured, trained and equipped to project power globally, reaffirming our commitment as the Nation’s expeditionary force in readiness,” Smith said in the announcement.

The new rotational task force will vary in size depending on the time of year. The Marine Corps did not specify where in Alaska the Marines will be based or what units will be a part of the inaugural rotation. According to Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), the new Marine Corps force is a task-organized Marine Air-Ground Task Force meant to operate in “extreme cold weather, austere terrain, and limited-infrastructure conditions.”

Lt. Gen. Bobbi Shea, commanding general for Marine Forces Northern Command, which will oversee the rotational force, said that Alaska “will only grow in strategic importance” and that the new initiative is meant to meet the goals of the 2026 National Defense Strategy.

Marine Raiders maneuver through the snow during Arctic Edge 2026. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Low.

The Marine Corps has conducted training in Alaska in recent years — with Marines taking part in exercises such as Red Flag or the Kaiju Rain drills currently ongoing around the Pacific theater this month — but most of its Arctic preparation has been done in Europe. Earlier this year roughly 3,000 Marines went to Scandinavia to take part in Cold Response 26, a NATO exercise. Marine Raiders recently took part in the Arctic Edge exercise in Alaska earlier this year.

The U.S. military has an extensive presence in Alaska, with several installations, including missile defense facilities. The Army’s 11th Airborne Division, specializing in cold weather operations, is headquartered at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. Air Force units stationed in the state also play an important role in the North American Aerospace Defense Command’s operations, including intercepting planes in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone. The Department of Defense has been looking to expand its Arctic presence and capabilities, including adding new infrastructure to Greenland.

The Marine Corps is also setting up a permanent detachment in the northernmost state. Marine Corps Forces Reserve is establishing the new Supporting Arms Liaison Team – Alaska. The team will comprise Marines from the 6th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, based out of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. That unit will work with elements from other branches of the military in Alaska.