Iranian missiles target U.S. base in Kuwait as both sides keep trading fire

The U.S. military shot down Iranian missiles targeting American forces in Kuwait on Sunday night. Several U.S. troops were reportedly injured in similar strikes last week.

By Nicholas Slayton, Jeff Schogol

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Terrance Greenwood, 40th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron C-130 loadmaster, conducts final checks to ensure security of container delivery system bundles before loading onto an aircraft at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, July 5, 2023. The 40th EAS provides U.S. Air Forces Central a global reach tactical airlift mission capability and is a prime transport for airdropping and transiting personnel and equipment into hostile areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden)
Several U.S. personnel were reportedly injured at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, last week as U.S. and Iranian forces continued to exchange fire. Above, an Air Force C-130 loadmaster loads an aircraft at the Kuwait base in 2023. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden

U.S. forces shot down two Iranian ballistic missiles Sunday that were launched at American forces in Kuwait, American officials said Monday morning. The missile attack and intercept came just days after a similar Iranian strike reportedly injured U.S. troops in Kuwait, and after American forces targeted Iranian command and control sites over the weekend. The exchange of fire has continued between U.S. and Iranian forces despite a nominal ceasefire.

No U.S. troops were injured in the Sunday attack, according to U.S. Central Command, or CENTCOM.  The command did not identify which U.S. installation in Kuwait had been targeted. The Kuwaiti military had announced on Sunday that its air defenses were “confronting hostile missile and drone attacks.”

The Sunday ballistic missile attack came after ABC news reported last week that several troops and contractors were injured by debris when Kuwait forces intercepted an Iranian missile attack against Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait on May 27. Bloomberg first reported that U.S. personnel had been injured in the attack.

The U.S. military also said it carried out a series of strikes on multiple Iranian radar and command and control sites over the weekend.

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American forces carried out “measured and deliberate” strikes on Goruk, Iran and Qeshm Island Saturday and Sunday, CENTCOM announced on Sunday. U.S. aircraft hit Iranian air defenses and two drones, according to the military. The attacks were done in response to Iranian actions, including shooting down a MQ-1 Predator drone over international waters. 

“U.S. fighter aircraft swiftly responded by eliminating Iranian air defenses, a ground control station, and two one-way attack drones that posed clear threats to ships transiting regional waters,” CENTCOM posted on X.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Sunday that its Aerospace Force launched an attack against an unnamed U.S. air base, per Iranian media, which claimed the operation was in retaliation for American forces attacking a communications tower on Sirik Island.

Even though both the United States and Iran reached a ceasefire agreement on April 7, both sides have continued to exchange fire. On May 25, American forces launched several strikes around the Persian Gulf city of Bandar Abbas, targeting launch sites. CENTCOM described the attacks as “self-defense strikes,” a euphemism the military has often used

Two days later, U.S. forces intercepted five Iranian one-way attack drones launched near the Strait of Hormuz and “prevented a sixth drone launch from an Iranian ground control site in Bandar Abbas, according to CENTCOM. Shortly afterward, Iran launched a ballistic missile toward Kuwait, which Kuwaiti forces shot down, the command announced.

And on May 29, a U.S. military aircraft disabled a commercial ship with a Hellfire missile to enforce the ongoing blockage of Iranian ports.

 

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Nicholas Slayton Avatar

Nicholas Slayton

Contributing Editor

Nicholas Slayton is a Contributing Editor for Task & Purpose. In addition to covering breaking news, he writes about history, shipwrecks, and the military’s hunt for unidentified anomalous phenomenon (formerly known as UFOs).

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Jeff Schogol

Senior Pentagon Reporter

Jeff Schogol is the senior Pentagon reporter for Task & Purpose. He has covered the military for nearly 20 years. Email him at schogol@taskandpurpose.com or direct message @JSchogol73030 on Twitter.