Pentagon cancels Black History Month hours before it starts

The day before the official start of Black History Month in the United States, the U.S. Department of Defense canceled and blocked any celebrations of it and other “identity months.”

The Jan. 31 release from new Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth declares “Identity Months Dead at DoD.” The directive from the secretary’s office argues that “[e]fforts to divide the force – to put one group ahead of another – erode camaraderie and threaten mission execution.” Therefore it’s blocking any official commemoration or celebration of cultural awareness and heritage months such as Black History Month and Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

“Going forward, DoD Components and Military Departments will not use official resources, to include man-hours, to host celebrations or events related to cultural awareness months,” the new guidance says.

The guidance lists some examples of cultural awareness months, including “National African American/Black History Month, Women’s History Month, Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, National Hispanic Heritage Month, National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and National American Indian Heritage Month.” An updated release from the secretary’s office on Saturday, Feb. 1 added Pride Month to the list of banned heritage celebration months.

Military and civilian personnel “remain permitted to attend these events in an unofficial capacity outside of duty hours,” the guidance says, but cannot use on-the-clock hours or official resources.

It’s unclear if any resources were already set aside for Black History Month events inside the department and if so what will happen to them.

The announcement comes following extensive efforts from the top of the department to close offices focused on diversity, equity and inclusion, or “DEI” programs. The orders were given to carry out an executive order signed by President Donald Trump. The policies, enacted across the various military branches — with similar orders happening at other federal departments — has led to personnel pulling websites, physical media off of walls and in some cases classes from educational curriculum for new recruits. The guidance from the secretary also comes a few days after the Defense Intelligence Agency released a memo pausing activities tied to “special observances” such as Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Holocaust Day of Remembrance, Juneteenth and Black History Month. The intelligence agency’s memo, first shared by independent journalist Ken Klippenstein on X, notes that it does not impact federal holidays that are on those days.

Hegseth’s directive comes the same day that the White House released its own statement celebrating Black History Month. In it, Trump calls on “public officials, educators, librarians, and all the people of the United States to observe this month with appropriate programs, ceremonies, and activities.”

