Operation Greenland, Hegseth’s looming confirmation hearing and other military news

The Pentagon does not have any plans to invade Greenland.

If you’re wondering why we said that, it’s because President-elect Donald Trump recently refused to rule out using the U.S. military to take Greenland (and the Panama Canal.) Trump suggested that the United States might buy Greenland during his first term, but nothing came of it. Now, Trump’s national security team has begun discussing how the State Department would negotiate with Greenland and the island’s current rulers in Denmark, according to the Wall Street Journal. However, it’s unclear what these negotiations might entail.

On Wednesday, Fox News Chief National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin pressed Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Sigh on whether the Pentagon has plans to take Greenland by force if ordered to.

“Yeah, I appreciate the question,” Singh replied. “I’m not aware of any plans to do that.”

Denmark is a NATO ally and its leaders are not happy about Trump’s latest comments. Trump has often sparred with America’s allies, especially NATO members, whom he has argued should spend more on their own defense. Still, he has been averse to foreign adventures and he told graduating West Point cadets in 2020: “We are ending the era of endless wars. In its place is a renewed clear-eyed focus on defending America’s vital interests. It is not the duty of U.S. troops to solve ancient conflicts in far away lands that many people have never even heard of.”

Jeff Schogol