Hegseth nomination in question, Syria in flames, veterans benefits threatened and more news

Welcome back to The Pentagon Rundown! Pete Hegseth’s nomination to become the next defense secretary may be in jeopardy following allegations of mismanagement when he was CEO of Concerned Veterans for America and reports that his colleagues at Fox News are concerned about his drinking — all of which Hegseth has denied.

President-elect Donald Trump is considering replacing Hegseth with Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to the Wall Street Journal. Hegseth, however, has vowed to “fight like hell” to make sure his nomination goes through, and he has vowed to stop drinking if confirmed, Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.) told reporters recently.

A woman has accused Hegseth of sexually assaulting her in 2017, but police did not charge him after investigating the incident. Hegseth’s attorney, Tim Parlatore, told Task & Purpose last month that “The police report confirms what I’ve said all along: that the incident was fully investigated and the police found the allegations to be false which is why no charges were filed.” Parlatore also told Military.com that Hegseth made a payment to the woman so that she wouldn’t sue him, adding, “He was the victim of blackmail.”

Hegseth is one of several Global War on Terrorism veterans whom Trump has tapped for his cabinet whose worldview has largely been shaped by two decades of war in Iraq and Afghanistan. On Thursday, Hegseth posted a picture on X of two Marines kneeling before a monument to a fallen comrade along with the message: “Maybe it’s time for a @SecDef who has … Led in combat. Been on patrol for days. Pulled a trigger. Heard bullets whiz by. Called in close air support. Led medevacs. Dodged IEDs. And understands—to his core—the power of this photo … because he’s been on that knee before.”

There’s been an avalanche of other news over the past two weeks. Here’s your weekly rundown.

Thanks to everyone who responded to our poll for the most depressing nuclear war movie ever. “The Day After” won by a landslide, but honorable mentions include “When the Wind Blows,” “A Boy and His Dog,” and “On the Beach.”