USS Tripoli, 2,200 Marines arrive in the Middle East

The first of two amphibious ready groups ordered to the Middle East arrived on Friday, as the United States surges more forces to join the war with Iran.

U.S. Central Command confirmed that the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group, with the 2,200-strong embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit onboard, had reached its area of responsibility, bringing with it “transport and strike fighter aircraft, as well as amphibious assault and tactical assets.” Its arrival comes as the war with Iran enters its second month and the U.S. readies another carrier strike group to head to the region.

The force includes the America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli and amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans. The group’s arrival brings 3,500 sailors and Marines into the region, 2,200 of which are from the MEU. Of those Marines in the expeditionary unit, 1,200 are ground combat forces. The newly arrived ships are also carrying several aircraft, including Marine Corps F-35B strike fighters.

A second amphibious ready group carrying Marines is also inbound. The USS Boxer and its supporting ships left San Diego on March 18, carrying roughly 2,500 Marines from the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Additionally, elements of the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division will deploy to the Middle East, bringing at least 1,000 soldiers.

In the month of fighting since the United States and Israel began attacks on Iran, American forces have hit more than 11,000 targets, including more than 150 ships, according to CENTCOM. More than 200 U.S. troops have been wounded and 13 service members killed. Meanwhile at least 12 American troops were injured on Friday when Iranian munitions including drones and missiles hit Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. The base had previously been hit in the first days of the war. Friday’s attack also damaged at least two refueling aircraft, according to the Wall Street Journal and Washington Post.

Meanwhile, a U.S. official confirmed to Task & Purpose that the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush and its carrier strike group will head to the Middle East to join Operation Epic Fury. The strike group wrapped up pre-deployment tests in recent weeks near the east coast of the United States. It is expected to take multiple weeks to arrive in the Middle East, and will be the third aircraft carrier deployed to CENTCOM’s area of responsibility, after the USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Gerald R. Ford. The Ford had to depart from combat operations after a non-combat-related fire onboard damaged the ship; it arrived in Croatia on Saturday for repairs.