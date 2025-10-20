101st Airborne soldier dies in training in Germany

A soldier with the 101st Airborne Division died after a vehicle accident over the weekend in Germany, the Army announced Sunday.

Sgt. Terell Seales, 34, died on Saturday, Oct. 18 from injuries caused by a vehicle accident while training at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center at Hohenfels, Germany. Seales, a Motor Transport Operator, was assigned to 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team “Strike,” 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).

The Army is investigating the accident, it said. The announcement did not provide any additional details on the accident, nor did it say if any other soldiers were injured.

“Sgt. Seales was an exceptional leader and soldier who inspired others to give their very best,” Col. Duke Reim, the 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team’s commander, said in the Army’s announcement. “We remain in close contact with his family to provide care and any support they may need during this difficult time. We are also deeply grateful to our German Allies for their swift response and steadfast support to our soldiers.”

Seales, from Florence, New Jersey, joined the Army in 2021 and had been assigned to Fort Campbell, home of the 101st Airborne Division, since 2024. Prior to going to Germany this year, he had deployed to Lithuania in 2023. Past assignments included Fort Hood and Fort Drum. His decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, the Driver and Mechanic Badge and Army Achievement Medal, among others.

The 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) deployed to Europe earlier this year, replacing 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division as part of a regular rotation of American forces. They are in Europe supporting NATO forces as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve. Posts from the Joint Multinational Readiness Center on social media and the military’s Defense Visual Information Distribution Service show members of 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division training with vehicles and new drone systems as part of the Combined Resolve 26-1 training exercise at Hohenfels.