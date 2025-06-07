101st Airborne soldier dies in training accident in Hungary

A soldier with the 101st Airborne Division died on Thursday, June 5 in a training accident in Hungary, the Army announced today.

Sgt. Aaron Cox, 24, was serving as an Infantryman in the 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). He died after being involved in a vehicle accident in Hungary while helping prepare for a multi-national military exercise, the Army said on Saturday, June 7.

“The loss of Sgt. Cox is a tragedy for all of us on the Strike team,” Col. Duke Reim, commander of the 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, said in the Army’s announcement. “He was a strong soldier and leader, who quickly rose through the ranks while serving. We are in direct contact with his family, for care and support that they need during this difficult time. We would like to thank our Hungarian allies for their prompt response and support to our soldiers.”

The Army did not provide additional details on the accident but did say that it is under investigation.

Get Task & Purpose in Your Inbox Sign up for Task & Purpose Today to get the latest in military news each morning, and The Pentagon Rundown for a weekly breakdown of the biggest stories every Friday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Cox’s death came during preparation for the Saber Guardian 2025 exercise. The NATO exercise, set to run June 9-24, includes live-fire drills and motorized assault training, and will be held in Germany and Romania, in addition to Hungary.

Cox, from Mabank, Texas, enlisted in 2021 and was assigned to Fort Campbell a year later. He also previously deployed to Poland that same year. Per the Army, his decorations include the Army Achievement Medal with two oak leaf clusters, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Expert Infantryman Badge and the Air Assault Badge, among others.

The 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division deployed to Europe this spring as part of U.S. rotations in support of the NATO mission. The troops replaced soldiers from 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division.

The latest on Task & Purpose

Navy SEAL Team 6 operator will be the military’s new top enlisted leader

Veterans receiving disability payments might have been underpaid , IG finds

Guam barracks conditions are ‘baffling,’ Navy admiral says in email

Navy fires admiral in charge of unmanned systems office after investigation

The Pentagon wants troops to change duty stations less often