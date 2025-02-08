Two charged in murder case of 101st Airborne soldier

Two people, including the victim’s husband, have been indicted in connection with the death of a Fort Campbell soldier last year.

The Clarksville Police Department announced Saturday morning that Sofia Rodas and Reynaldo Salinas Cruz had been charged in connection with the murder of 23-year-old Pfc. Katia Dueñas-Aguilar.

Rodas was charged with first degree murder and tampering with evidence. Cruz, Katia Dueñas-Aguilar’s husband, was also charged with tampering with evidence in the case.

Army Pfc. Katia Duenas-Aguilar was found dead in her off-post home on May 18. She was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. U.S. Army photo

Katia Dueñas-Aguilar was found dead on May 18, 2024 in her off-post home in Clarksville, Tennessee. Police arrived following an ambulance call. She was stabbed 68 times, including several times in the neck. She was 23. The autopsy found a blood alcohol level of 0.161 and the prescription drug gamma-hydroxybutyric acid, or GHB, in her system.

The Clarksville Police Department and the Army Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the case.

At the time of her death, Dueñas-Aguilar was stationed at Fort Campbell with the 101st Airborne Division’s Combat Aviation Brigade. She joined the U.S. Army in 2018, originally as an information technology specialist.

Following her death, Katia Dueñas-Aguilar’s family put up a reward for information related to her murder. The League of United Latin American Citizens, or LULAC, also contributed money towards the reward.

Both Cruz and Rodas were already in federal custody when the grand jury issued its indictments. They were being held on unrelated charges “not directly associated” with Duenas Aguliar’s murder, the Clarksville Police Department said; court documents show them arrested on charges tied to marriage fraud. The pair were extradited to Clarksville on Friday, Feb. 7.

The case remains under investigation, law enforcement said, and the two charged are awaiting prosecution.

