Army identifies special operations soldiers killed in Black Hawk crash

One of the pilots killed in a crash of an Army special operations helicopter was a former officer who gave up his commission to keep flying in the Army. The other pilot had been a helicopter mechanic in the Marines before crosstraining into the Army to fly.

Two enlisted crew chiefs who died in the crash were both in their early 20s and relatively junior flyers, with just over 700 flying hours each.

Five days after their MH-60 helicopter crashed during a training flight at Joint-Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, the Army identified the crew as Chief Warrant Officer 3 Andrew Cully, 35, of Sparta, Missouri, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Andrew Kraus, 39, of Sanibel, Florida, Sgt. Donavon Scott, 25, from Tacoma, Washington, and Sgt. Jadalyn Good, 23, from Mount Vernon, Washington.

Cully and Kraus were the helicopter’s pilots. Scott and Good were aboard as crew chiefs. All were assigned to the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment at JBLM.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm the loss of four courageous Night Stalkers from the 4th Battalion, 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne), who tragically lost their lives on Sept. 17th during a training mission,” said Col. Stephen Smith, the 160th SOAR commander, in an Army release. “Their sacrifice in service to our nation will forever be etched in our hearts and in the legacy of the Night Stalkers. These heroes were not only elite professionals but also cherished teammates, friends, and family members whose absence leaves an immeasurable void.”

Cully joined the Army in 2013 as an aviation officer after graduating from Missouri State University. After his initial service as an officer, he was reappointed as an aviation warrant officer, rising to the level of an Instructor Pilot in 2022. He joined the 160th in 2024, deploying once. His awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal with three oak leaf clusters, Korea Defense Service Medal, Basic Army Aviator Badge, Parachutist Badge and Air Assault Badge.

Kraus served in the Marine Corps as a CH-46 maintainer from 2008 to 2013. In 2017, he joined the Army as an aviation warrant officer, graduated from flight school and served as an Aeromedical Evacuation Pilot in Command in Germany. He joined the 160th in 2023 and graduated from the Aviation Maintenance Test Pilot Course at Fort Rucker, Alabama, in 2025.

Kraus’ awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Navy Achievement Medal, second award, Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, Navy Sea Service Deployment and Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation and Army Basic Aviation Badge.

Scott enlisted in the Army as a UH-60 Helicopter Repairer and was selected for the 160th SOAR. He became an MH-60 Crew Chief with the unit and had over 776 flying hours.

Scott served on two support missions to Operation Inherent Resolve and a crisis response contingency operation. His awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Achievement Medal and Combat Action Badge.

Good joined the Army in 2021 as a UH-60 Helicopter Repairer and, in 2023, graduated from the MH-60 Non-Rated Crewmember Course as a crew chief. She accumulated over 730 flight hours.

Good’s awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, Basic Parachutist Badge, Combat and Special Skill Badge, Expert Marksmanship Qualification Badge and Basic Aviation Badge.