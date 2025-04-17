Two Marines killed in crash while on southern border duty identified

The two Marines killed in a vehicle crash Tuesday near the U.S.-Mexico border were both from California and were driving as part of a convoy when the crash occurred.

Lance Cpl. Albert A. Aguilera. 22, and Lance Cpl. Marcelino M. Gamino, 28, were both assigned to the 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division, according to a news release from the 1st Marine Division, and were supporting Joint Task Force Southern

Border operations.

Aguilera was from Riverside, California, while Gamino was from Fresno. The crash occurred near Santa Teresa, New Mexico, a suburb of El Paso, Texas on the Mexican border, about 20 miles from Fort Bliss.

“The loss of Lance Cpl. Aguilera and Lance Cpl. Gamino is deeply felt by all of us,” said Lt. Col. Tyrone A. Barrion, commanding officer for 1st Combat Engineer Battalion and Task Force Sapper, in a statement. “I extend my heartfelt condolences and prayers to the families of our fallen brothers. Our top priority right now is to ensure that their families, and the Marines affected by their passing, are fully supported during this difficult time.”

Get Task & Purpose in Your Inbox Sign up for Task & Purpose Today to get the latest in military news each morning, and The Pentagon Rundown for a weekly breakdown of the biggest stories every Friday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Aguilera enlisted in March 2023 and was promoted to lance corporal in May 2024, the news release says. Gamino enlisted in May 2022 and was promoted to lance corporal in August 2024. He deployed to Darwin, Australia, with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin in 2024.

A third Marine in the 1st Combat Engineer Battalion was injured in the crash and is listed in critical condition, the news release says.

All three Marines were in a vehicle when the crash occurred during convoy movement. No further information about the circumstances of the crash have been publicly released.

On Jan. 20, President Doanld Trump declared a national emergency on the southern border and ordered the U.S. military to support the Department of Homeland Security.

The Defense Department has deployed about 7,200 U.S. troops on federal orders to the U.S.-Mexico border, of which about 2,400 are National Guardsmen, according to U.S. Northern Command, or NORTHCOM. On top of that, about 4,600 Texas National Guardsmen are also deployed to the southern border as part of Operation Lone Star, which is a state mission that is separate from NORTHCOM’s operations.

The latest on Task & Purpose