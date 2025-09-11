One person injured during US Naval Academy lockdown

One person was injured at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, when Naval Security Forces were clearing a building in response to “reports of suspicious activity on the Naval Academy grounds,” a Navy official said.

There is currently no active shooter threat at the Naval Academy, the official said hours after the academy had been placed on lockdown due to an unspecified threat

The person, who has not been identified, is currently in stable condition, said the official, who did not elaborate on the type of injury they sustained.

No further information was immediately available about the circumstances of the incident or what exactly led to the lockdown.

Earlier on Thursday, Navy officials issued a statement that the Naval Academy had been placed on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution” following reports of threats against the academy.

As word spread on the campus, inside the academy’s Bancroft Hall, upperclassmen and brigade leaders rapidly took accountability of their companies and platoons in person, by phone, and text, passing upwards through the brigade’s chain of command any instance of a student who could not be immediately located, Task & Purpose confirmed.

Here is the full statement from the Navy official on Thursday evening:

“At 5:07 PM EST, Naval Support Activity Annapolis security, in coordination with local law enforcement, responded to reports of suspicious activity on the Naval Academy grounds. There is no active shooter threat, however one person was injured while Naval Security Forces were clearing a building. One person has been medevaced with injuries. They are in stable condition. We will provide updates as they become available.”