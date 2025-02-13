Navy aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman and merchant vessel collide near Egypt

The aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman and the merchant vessel Besiktas-M collided about 11:46 p.m. on Wednesday in the Mediterranean Sea, Navy Cmdr. Timothy Gorman, a Navy 6th Fleet spokesman, announced.

Both ships were operating near Port Said, Egypt, at the time, Gorman said in a brief news release.

“The collision did not endanger the Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) as there are no reports of flooding or injuries,” Gorman said. “The propulsion plants are unaffected and in a safe and stable condition. The incident is under investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.”

No further information was immediately available about how the collision occurred or the extent of the damage to the Besiktas-M.

In 2017, the Navy destroyers USS Fitzgerald and John S. McCain were involved in collisions at sea. A total of 17 sailors were killed in both incidents.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.