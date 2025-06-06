The aftermath of Operation Spider’s Web and what it means for the US military

Welcome back! Before we get started, I want to take a moment to honor the U.S. and other Allied troops who took part in the D-Day landings 81 years ago, including the soldiers killed during a rehearsal of the invasion in April 1944. The free world remains in their debt.

Last weekend, Ukraine launched a daring drone attack against airfields thousands of miles inside Russia. Dubbed Operation Spider’s Web, the attack drew global attention. It was more than just an intelligence coup de grâce — it was planned over 18 months and involved smuggling the drones into Russia and launching them close to their targets. The attack also revealed how vulnerable military installations within the United States could be to a similar strike.

“That’s an assumption that we are far from the adversary, we have oceans separating us, that we’re somehow far away from these threats,” said Masao Dahlgren, who writes about missile defense for the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank in Washington, D.C. “But as these kinds of incidents show, that threat is not as far as we would like to think.”

While certain stateside military installations are well defended, U.S. service members at other bases would not be able to do much to respond to the type of small drone attack that Ukraine launched against Russia, a former senior Defense Department official told Task & Purpose.

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin said that while the service is working to bolster its defenses, it also needs to look at small drones’ potential for offensive operations. “If all we’re doing is playing defense and we can’t shoot back, then that’s not a use for our money,” he said.

Now that we’ve discussed Operation Spider’s Web at length — and great name, by the way — here’s your rundown of all the other news you might have missed this week:

Thank you for reading, and please remember that this week also marks the 83rd anniversary of the Battle of Midway from June 3-7, in 1942. The Japanese lost four aircraft carriers that had taken part in the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor in the prior year. The strategic victory was due in large part to U.S. Navy codebreakers, who learned of the Japanese plans ahead of the battle.

See you next week!

Jeff Schogol