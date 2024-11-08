A new commander in chief, North Korean troops’ online ‘extracurriculars’ and more military news

Good afternoon! This is Jeff Schogol, your friend and humble Pentagon correspondent, and it’s an honor to once again bring you the Pentagon Rundown after a nearly three-year hiatus.

Right now, the Pentagon is in wait-and-see mode pending President Donald Trump’s return to office in January. During his last tenure as commander in chief, Trump was heavily involved in military matters. He canceled large-scale military exercises between U.S. and South Korean troops; he twice tried to withdraw all American forces from Syria; and he accused senior Pentagon leaders of wanting to fight wars so that the defense industry could make money.

Trump also took a personal interest in the military justice system. In November 2019, he pardoned former Green Beret Army Maj. Matthew Golsteyn, who was accused of killing an Afghan man; he pardoned former Army 1st Lt. Clint Lorance, who had been convicted of murder after ordering his troops to fire on three unarmed Afghans, two of which were killed; and he restored the former rank of Navy SEAL Chief Eddie Gallagher — who was found not guilty of killing a wounded ISIS fighter but convicted of posing for a picture with the man’s corpse — and ended the Navy’s efforts to revoke Gallagher’s SEAL trident pin.

Although the news cycle has been dominated by election coverage, a lot has happened in the past week. Here’s your weekly rundown:

In other news, Thursday marked the second anniversary of the Second Battle of Fallujah. Stars and Stripes looked back at the bloodiest battle of the Iraq War, during which 95 U.S. troops were killed and another 560 were wounded between Nov. 7 and Dec. 23, 2004. To commemorate both battles that took place in the Iraqi city, the Navy announced that an America-class amphibious assault ship expected to be completed in 2029 will be named USS Fallujah.

On a closing note: Parking at the Pentagon can be an adventure. For years, I have been lucky enough to have a coveted parking pass, but I’ve been working at home since the COVID-19 pandemic, so the time came on Wednesday for me to surrender my beloved pass to another reporter who comes to the building every day and deserves it. As I handed over my parking pass, I said with a sigh: “Take good care of it.”

