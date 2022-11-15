Russian missiles reportedly landed in the territory of Poland, a NATO member, on Tuesday, killing two people, a senior U.S. intelligence official told the Associated Press.

The missiles reportedly landed in the Polish village of Przewodów near the border of Ukraine as Russia fired off a barrage of 85 missiles targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, the AP reports.

Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller stated on Twitter that Poland’s prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, had called together his top military and national defense leaders in a “matter of urgency.”

Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said that the Defense Department “could not corroborate” media reports regarding the missile strike but was looking into the matter.

Images circulating on social media purportedly show the aftermath of the missile strike:

No dobrze, żarty na bok, sytuacja jest poważna.

Faktycznie "coś" spadło na Przewodów w powiecie hrubieszowskim. 2 osoby nie żyją. Krater wskazuje na jednak rakietę typu crusie która mogła się "zabłąkać". Tak samo szczątki znajdowane na miejscu.

Ukraińcy zobaczą F-16 szybciej niż pic.twitter.com/cY1pqM5ykj — Jarosław Wolski (@wolski_jaros) November 15, 2022

The strike comes on the same day that Russia launched a massive barrage of missiles into Ukraine targeting residential buildings and energy infrastructure in the capital of Kyiv and other cities.

Previous missile attacks had already destroyed an estimated 40% of Ukraine’s energy existing infrastructure, the AP reports.

“We’re working, will restore everything,” Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky said on Tuesday in response to the missile barrage. “We will survive everything.”

As a NATO member, Poland is a party to the principle of collective defense laid out in Article 5 of the alliance’s charter, which states that an armed attack on one member “is considered an attack against all allies.”

Article 5 has only ever been invoked once since NATO’s inception, following the September 11th, 2001 terror attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Washington, DC.

The language in Article 5 is flexible, however, as it allows each NATO member state to decide on what possible action may be taken should one of the organization’s members be attacked. That could come in the form of direct military intervention or just sending equipment to aid other NATO members should the article be invoked. The U.S. would, of course, have to obtain congressional authorization for the use of force if a potential conflict were to trigger Article 5.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

