Soldier serving life sentence for Fort Hood assault spree dies in prison cell

Sgt. Greville Clarke, 32, was found unresponsive in his prison cell five months into his life sentence for rape, assault, and other crimes.

By Drew F. Lawrence

Published

A Fort Hood sergeant sentenced to life in prison for rape, kidnapping and dozens of other crimes died in his prison cell Friday.
A Fort Hood sergeant convicted in April of nearly 30 crimes — including rape, kidnapping, burglary and robbery — died in his prison cell on Friday.

Sgt. Greville Clarke, 32, who was sentenced to 112 years in prison without parole, was found unresponsive in his cell in the U.S. Disciplinary Barracks at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, according to an emailed statement from Maj. Travis Shaw, an Army spokesperson.

The statement did not include a cause of death. Leavenworth emergency services attempted to resuscitate Clarke, but he was “pronounced deceased,” Shaw said. The Army’s Criminal Investigation Division is investigating Clarke’s death. 

Stars and Stripes first reported his death on Wednesday. 

Between 2021 and 2022, Clarke broke into several women’s barracks rooms at Fort Hood, threatening them with a knife or firearm, and tying many of them up, Stripes reported. He went on to sexually assault or rape two women, and strangled one with a lamp cord.

He was convicted of 29 crimes by a military judge and sentenced to life in prison, forfeiture of pay, a dishonorable discharge and demotion to private. He served only about five months of his life sentence before he died.

“No deaths since 2019 have occurred at [the] United States Disciplinary Barrack until the aforementioned incident,” Shaw, the spokesperson, added.

 

