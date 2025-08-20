Sailors fight back and contain fire aboard USS New Orleans, Navy says

A fire that broke out on the amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans on Wednesday has been contained and there are no initial reports that any of the crew members were injured, a Navy official said.

No information was immediately available on the extent of the damage to the ship, which is currently near Okinawa, Japan.

More information will be released when it becomes available, a Navy spokesperson said.

The New Orleans has been deployed to Sasebo, Japan, since December 2019.

The ship is one of the Navy’s San Antonio-class amphibious transport docks, which transport embarked Marines and can carry Landing Craft Air Cushions and other landing craft along with Amphibious Assault Vehicles and helicopters or MV-22B Ospreys.

“These ships support amphibious assault, special operations, or expeditionary warfare missions and serve as secondary aviation platforms for amphibious operations,” according to the Navy.

This is a developing news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.