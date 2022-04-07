What happens at each US military boot camp?
Who has the longest boot camp? Which boot camp is the hardest? Which boot camp has a pasta dinner for friends and family?
You’ve seen it in the movies. You’ve heard the tales. You might have even attended one. But do you know what happens at all military boot camps? In this video, we’re breaking down the differences in basic training across the force.
