US drifts away from Ukraine nearly 3 years after Russia’s invasion

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine nears its third anniversary later this month, there is little doubt that Moscow has the upper hand both politically and on the battlefield.

Even though roughly 800,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded since the war’s onset, Russia has been able to absorb its losses and continue to generate combat power, while Ukraine faces a serious manpower shortage, a recent report found.

Now, President Donald Trump has vowed to end the war as relations between Washington, D.C., and Kyiv have become noticeably cooler, as evidenced by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s comments on Wednesday that appeared to give Russia major concessions before negotiations on ending the conflict had even begun.

Hegseth initially told reporters that it was unrealistic that Ukraine could join NATO, or return to its pre-war borders, and he ruled out any U.S. involvement in a post-conflict peacekeeping mission.

On Thursday, Hegseth then clarified his comments when he emphasized that Trump is leading all negotiations regarding Russia and Ukraine, adding “everything is on the table” and that it’s not his job as defense secretary to “define the parameters” of Trump’s efforts to end the war.

“But simply pointing out realism like the borders won’t be rolled back to what everybody would like them to be in 2014 is not a concession to [Russian President] Vladimir Putin,” Hegseth said. “It’s a recognition of the hard-power realities on the ground, after a lot of investment and sacrifice, first by the Ukrainians and then by allies, and then a realization that a negotiated peace is going to be some sort of demarcation that neither side wants.”

