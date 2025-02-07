Trump nixes Gaza deployments, but Forever Wars continue

Happy Friday! As usual, trying to keep up with the latest defense news has been like trying to drink from the FIREHOSE! Case in point, President Donald Trump suggested on Tuesday that the United States could take over and redevelop Gaza.

When Trump was asked if he would consider sending U.S. troops to Gaza, he initially said, “If it’s necessary, we’ll do that.”

But on Thursday, Trump posted on Truth Social that “the Gaza Strip would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting,” adding that “No soldiers by the U.S. would be needed! Stability for the region would reign!!!”

Currently, no U.S. government officials have specified exactly how or when the United States might assume control of Gaza, so Trump’s comments appear to be more of an idea than a formal directive.

Prior to Trump’s most recent comments, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told reporters on Wednesday that the U.S. military is “prepared to look at all options” on Gaza.

“But we certainly would not get ahead of the president or provide any details about what we may or may not do,” Hegseth said. “That’s just bad military planning.”

Jeff Schogol