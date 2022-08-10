Welcome to The Gear List, a semi-regular series where we spotlight the best discounts and deals on tactical gear, outdoor equipment, and everything in between.

Every so often a deal comes along that is so good it deserves individual attention. That’s the case with Walker’s Razor electronic earmuffs right now, which are marked down 54 percent on Amazon. These earned a solid review during hands-on testing and remain one of our staff picks for quality hearing protection that doesn’t break the bank.

We’ve gone on and on about the benefits of active hearing protection, but the long and short of it is that your hearing never improves – all you can do is minimize damage and hang onto it as long as you can. That starts with blocking loud noises (like gunshots), but it doesn’t have to come at the expense of being able to hear range commands and ambient sounds that improve your situational awareness.

If you want to upgrade from passive earplugs or earmuffs, this sale should be all the encouragement you need to do the right thing for your ears. Grab Walker’s add-on radio to turn this into a shockingly affordable hands-free comms setup.

These prices were valid at press time, but prices can change and deals do expire.

1 Walker’s Razor shooting earmuffs See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Price: was $69.99, now $32.42

Seller: Amazon As soon as you put these earmuffs on, you’ll realize how slim and light they are compared to a lot of other over-the-ear hearing protection. Packed inside those skinny little housings are microphones that pick up the sounds around you and deliver them to your ears with internal microphones. Loud sounds like gunshots get hushed to a manageable pop that lets you stay tuned into the action without leaving your eardrums begging for mercy. Controlling all this is easy enough, with a single oversized dial to control volume. Unlike higher-end ear pro, you won’t get multiple sound profiles or Bluetooth connectivity. You’ll need to stock up on AAA batteries. It’s possible to create a budget comms setup, but you’ll need to purchase the Walker’s Razor Walkie Talkie accessory separately. None of this should bother you, because these are a good buy at $70 and a screaming deal at close to $30.

Task & Purpose and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Learn more about our product review process.