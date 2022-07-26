Welcome to The Gear List, a semi-regular series where we spotlight the best discounts and deals on tactical gear, outdoor equipment, and everything in between.

Everybody needs a good multitool. It seems like everybody who writes for The Gear Locker has a multitool they’ve carried for years and is also in a perpetual state of shopping for another because there’s always room for one more, as they say. Gerber currently makes multitools in all shapes and sizes, and some of them are available for a much-appreciated discount right now.

We’re happy to report that Gerber is offering the 17-tool Truss, 15-tool Suspension, and miniature Dime at up to 40 percent off. You can also pick up the handy Prybrid to save your primary blade from going dull on Amazon boxes, and add a Downrange tactical tomahawk to your pack for general wilderness badassery. All of these are solid pieces of gear, and we’re big advocates of striking while the iron is hot and saving money when you can.

Whether you work in the field, a maintenance shop, an aircraft, or an office, there isn’t much you can’t do with a good multitool (and some paracord, like this which is 31 percent off). Go ahead and enjoy these deals while they last. While you’re at it, share the most creative way you’ve used your multitool in the comments section.

Seller: Amazon At 40 percent off, the Gerber Suspension-NXT is the best deal on this list. It has 15 of the usual tools, including pliers, screwdrivers, a knife, an awl, and a bottle opener. It also occupies a compelling space in the multitool market because it’s certainly big enough to handle the jobs you’re likely to encounter, but compact enough to fit in your pocket. Instead of a pouch, this multitool comes with a pocket clip and lanyard loop; it’s built to be carried as part of your EDC rather than to be strapped to your plate carrier or pack. The NXT has three more tools than the standard Suspension and still manages to weigh 2.3 fewer ounces. It’s a solid buy for the person who needs portability over outright brute force, and a hell of a steal at just less than $30.

Seller: Amazon The Gerber Truss isn’t as big as some of the full-size multitools we’ve used, but it’s a little more robust and capable than the middleweight Suspension or Suspension-NXT. Instead of 15 tools, it has 17. Rather than a pocket clip, it has a MOLLE-compatible nylon sheath. What we appreciate about the Truss is that it’s more portable than most multitools in the segment without skimping on quality. The locking mechanism that holds tools in the deployed position is much appreciated, especially given the austere environments you might take it to. We conducted hands-on testing of the Truss and found it to be a reliable asset for daily tasks, home renovation, and vehicle maintenance. The one area where it hit a snag was corrosion during a particularly demanding salt bath. This version has a protective black finish that should help in that regard. Either way, the Torx screws that hold it together will allow you to disassemble and thoroughly clean and lubricate your Truss for years to come.

Seller: Amazon The EDC label gets thrown around a lot – we talk about EDC knives, multitools, flashlights, paracord bracelets, water bottles, and all kinds of other gear. Everyone’s ideal EDC looks different, and sometimes we wonder what kind of backpack people are using to carry all those “essential” items to their office job. The Gerber Dime is an EDC multitool that anyone could legitimately carry everyday because it’s designed to be no bigger than the key fob to a modern car. Don’t let the size fool you; the Dime is hiding 12 different tools to get you through the day. It truly is tiny but mighty because Gerber used stainless steel and quality design to make this miniscule multitool a quality item. One of our contributing writers has carried one for more than six years and he definitely put it through its paces. The paint may wear and the knife may need sharpening, but you’ll get more use out of this little powerhouse than most tools you own simply because its always available. And for less that $18, it’s a no-brainer.

Seller: Amazon We’ve all been conditioned to think of a multitool as a set of foldable pliers with gadgets hidden in the handles, but that doesn’t have to be your only option. Gerber is proving that the versatility we love about multitools can come in other forms, like the incredibly compact and practical Prybrid. This multitool is about the size of a disposable lighter, but can do most of the jobs you meed a multitool for. The blade is a replaceable razor that’s sharp, cheap, and maintenance-free. The rest of the tool is made from steel and G-10 scales that will last ages. Opposite the blade is a nail puller, pry bar, two flathead screwdrivers, and (most importantly) a bottle opener. This is the perfect tool to keep by the beer fridge or front door to slay those delivery boxes without ruining your good blades on cardboard and tape. Price it below $20, and we can’t buy one fast enough.

Seller: Amazon My own proclivities regarding tomahawks are well-known and often-lamented facts of military lore. Are they necessary? Not really; a knife or hatchet will make life easier on most situations. Are they fun and cool? Hell yes. Sometimes it’s OK to have fun in life. The Downrange puts a modern spin on tomahawks with full-length 410HC steel construction, durable G-10 handle scales that can handle the worst weather you’ll encounter, and bonus features like a MOLLE-compatible scabbard and prybar for breaching. We like to laugh about using tomahawks, but the Downrange is a tool with genuine potential. Right now it costs $80 less than usual, so grab one while you can.

