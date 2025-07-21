Air Force B-52 forced passenger plane to make ‘aggressive maneuver’ to avoid collision

A regional flight en route to Minot, North Dakota, was forced to take a sharp and abrupt turn to avoid colliding mid-air with an incoming Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bomber.

The incident, which occurred on the evening of Friday, July 18, happened as the civilian airplane, SkyWest flight 3788, was in its approach to Minot International Airport. While circling the airport ahead of its descent, another plane, identified by the pilot as a B-52, appeared inbound to where the civilian aircraft was.

A video of the pilot’s debrief after landing was posted to social media, including the r/Aviation subreddit. In it the pilot calmly explains to passengers on the ground what happened in the skies and why he took a sharp turn. While approaching the airport, but “For those of you on the right‑hand side, you probably saw the airplane kind of sort of coming at us. Nobody told us about it, so we continued and there’s no radar here, so the tower does everything visually,” the pilot said.

The pilot noted the speed of the incoming plane, making it a military aircraft, and said the best thing to do to avoid a collision was to make a turn. He apologized for the incident.

Get Task & Purpose in Your Inbox Sign up for Task & Purpose Today to get the latest in military news each morning, and The Pentagon Rundown for a weekly breakdown of the biggest stories every Friday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

“I don’t know why they didn’t give us a heads up,” the pilot continued. “Because the airport base does have radar, and nobody said ‘hey, there’s also a B‑52 in the pattern.’”

Minot Air Force Base, 13 miles from Minot International Airport, is home to the 5th Bomb Wing, which operates 26 B-52 Stratofortresses. An Air Force spokesperson said in a statement that the service is looking into the matter.

“We can confirm that a B-52 aircraft assigned to Minot AFB conducted a flyover of the North Dakota State Fair Friday evening,” the statement said.

The Federal Aviation Administration told Task & Purpose it is investigating the incident.

SkyWest, which operated the regional connector flight for Delta Air Lines, said that the incident is under investigation.

“SkyWest flight 3788, operating as Delta Connection from Minneapolis, Minnesota to Minot, North Dakota on July 18, landed safely in Minot after being cleared for approach by the tower but performed a go-around when another aircraft became visible in their flight path,” SkyWest’s statement said.

The close call at Minot is the latest aviation near miss this year. In March, a Delta flight leaving Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, D.C. came close to an inbound Air Force T-38. Air traffic controllers were able to instruct the pilots of the aircraft on new headings in order to avoid a collision. That incident came only two months after a fatal collision over the Potomac River near the same airport. In January, an Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter collided with an American Airlines plane, killing all three soldiers on the helicopter and the 64 people on the plane.