Pentagon appears to pause renaming of Navy ships

The Defense Department’s renaming spree may be slowing after Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth ordered a new name for the USNS Harvey Milk last week. A defense official told Task & Purpose that no decision has been made to rename other ships like the Harvey Milk, one of 12 John Lewis-class replenishment oilers named for civilians with ties to the civil rights era.

“There are currently no plans to rename other ships in this class,” a defense official told Task & Purpose.

Other ships in the class honor Congressman and Black civil rights leader John Lewis, Civil War abolitionist and union spy Harriet Tubman, women’s advocates Sojourner Truth and Lucy Stone and Supreme Court Justices Earl Warren, Thurgood Marshall and Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Hegseth announced last week that the USNS Harvey Milk would be renamed after Medal of Honor recipient Oscar V. Peterson. In a statement Monday, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell called the original naming of the ship after Milk, a Navy veteran, “abhorrent.”

The choice of Milk, Parnell said, “was widely viewed as an ideologically-motivated action that countless sailors and veterans found abhorrent.”

The defense official said they also were unaware of any plans to restore or rename a slew of one-off buildings, streets and other assets at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York, and the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, that once honored Confederates. Likewise, they said they were not aware of any plans to rename the USS Robert Smalls, which was previously the USS Chancellorsville, named for a Civil War battle that ended in a Confederate victory.

Officials at both military academies told Task & Purpose that no renaming was underway on the campuses.

A Naval Academy spokesperson said in a statement that “we have not received instruction indicating that building names will revert to their original names.” West Point director of communications Col. Terrence Kelley said, “there have been no changes to the assets” renamed in 2023.

Both offices referred questions about future plans to the Pentagon.

West Point removed the names of three Confederate generals from a road, a housing area and two plazas on the school’s campus in 2023, most notably changing Lee Road to Grant Road.

At Annapolis, the names of three buildings, including the Superintendent’s quarters, were changed, along with 14 other smaller assets across the Navy. Several honored Matthew Fontaine Maury for his scientific work in oceanography, but joined the Confederate Navy and commanded ships in combat against U.S. Navy ships.

The USNS Maury was renamed the USNS Marie Tharp, an oceanographer credited with developing Plate Tectonic Theory and who, during World War II, helped to track and locate downed aircraft.

In all, Hegseth has ordered the names of nine Army bases and one Navy ship changed, after they had previously been renamed from their original Confederate namesakes. Those earlier changes came in 2023 and early 2024 at the recommendation of the federal Naming Commission, an 8-person task force that spent a year reviewing names of Confederates used on installations around the military.

UPDATE, 6/30/25: This story was updated to include statements from officials at the U.S. Military Academy and U.S. Naval Academy.

