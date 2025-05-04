US Army soldier found dead in Honduras

An Army helicopter pilot was found dead on Saturday, May 3 in Honduras, U.S. Southern Command’s Joint Task Force-Bravo announced Sunday evening.

The U.S. military said that 1st Lt. Marciano Parisano, 25, of Cibolo, Texas, was found dead in Comayagua, Honduras on May 3, 2025. According to local Honduran media, he was found near the Chiquito River area. Police searched the area for several hours and recovered a damaged phone which they believe was Parisano’s. He was serving as a UH-60 helicopter pilot with 1st Battalion, 228 Aviation Regiment.

Joint Task Force-Bravo said that Parisano was on a liberty pass when he went off base. An investigation is ongoing.

“It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts; we acknowledge the passing of Lieutenant Marciano Parisano. He served our unit and mission here at Soto Cano Air Base with dignity, pride and courage,” Army Col. Daniel Alder, head of Joint Task Force-Bravo, said in a statement Sunday night.

As part of his duties, Parisano was assigned to Soto Cano Air Base — the main post for Joint Task Force-Bravo, the U.S. military’s lead expeditionary force in central and southern America — is located.

“As a UH-60 Blackhawk pilot with the 228 Aviation Regiment, his contribution to our team is immeasurable. He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege to know him and serve with him,” Alder’s statement continued. “The command team extends our deepest condolences to 1st Lt. Marciano Parisano’s family, friends and loved ones. We stand with you in this time of grief. One soldier lost is one too many.”

