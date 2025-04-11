Space Force commander fired in Greenland for email critical of JD Vance

The Space Force officer in charge of Pituffik Space Base, Greenland, was relieved of command Thursday after she wrote a memo that appeared to disagree with the White House’s rhetoric on buying or even invading the small country.

Space Force Col. Susannah Meyers was relieved for a “loss of confidence in her ability to lead,” a statement posted by Space Operations Command on April 10 said. Meyers was relieved following a March 31 email she sent to the 821st Space Base Group in response to Vice President JD Vance echoing President Donald Trump’s rhetoric on taking over Greenland during a visit to the country.

“I do not presume to understand current politics, but what I do know is the concerns of the U.S. administration discussed by Vice President Vance on Friday are not reflective of Pituffik Space Base,” Meyers wrote in the email, according to Military.com.

“Commanders are expected to adhere to the highest standards of conduct, especially as it relates to remaining nonpartisan in the performance of their duties,” the statement announcing Meyers’s relief said.

On March 28, Vance was in Greenland for only a few hours as part of the Trump administration’s ongoing policy push to annex the semi-autonomous territory. Vance heavily criticized Denmark, a NATO ally that controls Greenland, and pushed for the island to join the United States. He met with Meyers and others, visited the base and travelled to other parts of the territory to mixed receptions from residents of Greenland and Denmark.

Space Operations Command’s statement did not address what caused leadership to lose confidence in Meyers. The term “loss of confidence” is a popular euphemism across the armed forces to explain the firing of a commander, regardless of the reason.

Pituffik Space Base — which was previously known as Thule Air Base — is the U.S. military’s northernmost outpost and the only active base in Greenland. Run by the Air Force as Thule for decades, the name was changed when it was transferred to the Space Force’s command in 2020.

The 821st Space Base Group oversees Pituffik, which hosts a deepwater port, a tracking station and an airfield. Meyers assumed command of Pituffik in July 2024.

