The Army wants to make it easier to call Lyft and Uber on base

Trying to get on or off a military base without a vehicle of one’s own can be a pain. Most installations don’t have reliable or consistent public transportation, and calling a ride-share service like Lyft or Uber can lead to delays as drivers have to get a pass every time they go through the gate.

Now, the Army is trying to solve at least one of those problems.

The Army is launching a pilot program to standardize procedures and requirements for using ride-sharing companies like Lyft and Uber on six major bases, an Army news release says.

“This program demonstrates our commitment to addressing the challenges faced by our military communities,” Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll said in a news release Monday. “Through collaboration with the ride-share industry, we’re able to provide our Soldiers and their families with safe, reliable and convenient transportation options that support their unique needs and enhance their overall quality of life.”

According to Army spokesman Col. Dave Butler, after taking an Uber to Fort Myer, Virginia this winter prior to his confirmation, Driscoll had to be dropped off at the front gate, which led to the idea of making ride-share services more accessible on base, especially for new soldiers fresh to their first duty station who may not have a car of their own yet.

The two-month pilot program will take place at Fort Bliss, Texas; Fort Bragg, North Carolina; Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington; Schofield Barracks, Hawaii; Fort Shafter, Hawaii; and Tripler Army Medical Center, Hawaii, the news release says. If it is successful, it could be expanded to other Army posts.

Currently, ride-sharing drivers need to get a visitors’ pass to get access to all posts, according to the Army. That means every time they want to pick up a soldier or family member on base, they must go through a lengthy process at the base visitor’s center, to verify their identity and make sure they have insurance and a valid driver’s license.

Adding to the complexity, individual bases have their own policies for ride-sharing drivers, according to the Army.

The pilot program will attempt to streamline the process for the six bases taking part. Ride-sharing divers will undergo identity proofing and vetting through the FBI’s National Crime Information Center and Terrorist Screening Database, the Army said in the statement.

Once the divers have been vetted, they will not be required to get visitors’ passes every time they go to the bases. Instead, they will have to show the ride-sharing hail on their smartphones along with identifying the person they are picking up at the front gate.

“This pilot is our response to see if we can safely collaborate with the ride-share industry to simplify transportation options for everyone living on, working on or even visiting our camps, posts and installations,” Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Weimer said in the Army statement. “We heard you and agree, it shouldn’t be so hard to coordinate transportation onto our installations, but also in and around some of our larger ones.”

Over time, when soldiers and family members on the six bases call for an Uber, their requests will be sent to drivers who have been cleared to get on base, according to Uber.

“We are proud to partner with the Army to expand rideshare operations for service

members and their families,” Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber, said in a company news release. “This initiative underscores Uber’s commitment to reliable transportation access, and will help to strengthen connections with surrounding communities and boost the local economies around these bases.”

